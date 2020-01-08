Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down' after attacking Iraqi bases housing US forces

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran "appears to be standing down" less than a day after the country attacked Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces.

But the U.S. is continuing to look at its options, and will "immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime," Trump said.

The president, speaking from the grand foyer of the White House, said that no Americans were harmed in those attacks.

Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles Tuesday evening at two military bases in Iraq that housed U.S. military and coalition forces. At least a dozen missiles were fired, though it was not immediately clear if the attacks resulted in any American casualties.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly described the attacks as the beginning of their "fierce revenge" against the U.S. About a week earlier, a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed Iranian military leader Gen. Qasem Soleimani, whom the Trump administration claims had planned attacks that were "days" away from execution.

In a speech following the missile attacks, Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the barrage against the Iraqi bases a "slap on the face" to the U.S.

"Such military actions are not enough," Khamenei tweeted.

But Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif took a different tone, tweeting that his country "took and concluded proportionate measures" against the killing of Soleimani while adding that "We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."

Trump did not make a formal address on Tuesday night — but said in a tweet that "all is well!"

"Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq," Trump tweeted. "Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

Hours before the Iranian missile attacks, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the U.S. was not seeking a war with Iran.

"We are not looking to start a war with Iran, but we are prepared to finish one," Esper said Tuesday, adding that Washington wants to see the situation de-escalate.

Earlier Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the U.S. "got it right" by killing Soleimani.

"It was the right decision," Pompeo said at the State Department. "The Department of Defense did excellent work. And the president had an entirely legal, appropriate and a basis as well as a decision that fit perfectly within our strategy in how to counter the threat of malign activity from Iran more broadly."