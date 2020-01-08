Trump will address the nation at 11 am after Iranian attack on Iraqi bases housing US forces

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media, as Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, right, listens during a briefing with senior military leaders in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the nation Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET, following attacks by Iran against U.S. military and coalition forces housed at two bases in Iraq.

Officials on Trump's national security team, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, were seen arriving at the White House by reporters there in advance of the announcement.

Vice President Mike Pence will be present for Trump's remarks.

Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles Tuesday evening at two military bases in Iraq that housed U.S. military and coalition forces. At least a dozen missiles were fired, though it was not immediately clear if the attacks resulted in any American casualties.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly described the attacks as the beginning of their "fierce revenge" against the U.S. About a week earlier, a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed Iranian military leader Gen. Qasem Soleimani, whom the Trump administration claims had planned attacks that were "days" away from execution.

In a speech following the attacks, Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the barrage against the Iraqi bases a "slap on the face" to the U.S.

Trump did not make a formal address on Tuesday night — but said in a tweet that "all is well!"

"Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq," Trump tweeted. "Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

