Walmart just unveiled a new technology that could help defend its position as America's largest grocer

SALEM, New Hampshire — Walmart thinks it has a technological weapon that will enable it to pick, pack and deliver shoppers' online grocery orders faster as the company tries to strengthen its foothold as America's largest grocer.

The big-box retailer on Wednesday unveiled a platform called Alphabot, which it has stealthily been testing in one of its Supercenters in Salem, New Hampshire, since the middle of last year. Walmart says the Salem store will continue to serve as Alphabot's "home," while the new picking and packing process is analyzed again and again, and improvement are made. It says it will eventually assess plans for a broader rollout across the U.S.

"Groceries [are] playing a great role in e-commerce growth," Tom Ward, SVP of Central Operations, told CNBC in an interview. "We're seeing that customers really enjoy using the service and that's why we keep trying to innovate in the space. ... We're really pleased with what we've seen in the last 12 months."

Walmart's grocery business has been on fire, especially online. That's good for the retailer: Grocery sales account for 56% of Walmart's total U.S. revenue.

But the company is facing more and more competition in the space from Amazon, which bought Whole Foods in 2017, and traditional players in the space like Costco and Kroger who are also adapting to consumers increasingly shopping online.

In its latest reported quarter, Walmart said it was a strong grocery business that played a "meaningful" role in helping boost its digital sales by 41%. It said grocery comparable sales climbed a mid-single-digit rate, better than general merchandise. Total revenue was up 2.5% to $127.99 billion, from $124.89 billion a year earlier.

Walmart has been investing in the space to reap these gains. It is trying to make it easier and more appealing for customers to shop for food on the internet.

Today, it has nearly 3,100 pickup locations for online grocery orders across the U.S., with more than 1,400 stores offering same-day grocery delivery and about 1,400 pickup towers.

It also currently offers an "unlimited" option from 1,400 locations — where customers can pay $98 annually, or $12.95 monthly, for unlimited grocery deliveries. And it has started testing delivering groceries directly to customers' refrigerators in three U.S. cities, which costs users $19.95 a month. It has said it plans to scale this offering "aggressively."

Still, Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and others in this business know the concept of ordering groceries online is still in its early stages, especially in the U.S. The trend has hardly gotten its legs off of the ground, analysts say.

A mere 3% of grocery spending takes place online in the U.S., according to Bain & Co. research. Meanwhile, in regions such as the U.K. and South Korea, online grocery penetration can be as high as 15%.

But online grocery sales are expected to capture as much as 20% of total grocery retail by 2025, reaching $100 billion, based on a separate study by the Food Marketing Institute conducted by Nielsen. That gives Walmart, and Alphabot, a lot of room to run.