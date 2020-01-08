Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 161 points

The Dow jumped 161.41 points, or 0.56% to end the day at 28,745.09. The S&P 500 climbed 0.49% to 3,253.05. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.67% to 9,129.24. The gains came as fears of a full-blown escalation between Iran and the U.S. dissipated.

Wall Street sees big turnaround

The market moves between Tuesday night and Wednesday's close could have given any investor whiplash. Stock futures tanked overnight before recovering into the morning. Wall Street then followed up with a broad rally after President Donald Trump's remarks eased concerns about intensifying U.S.-Iran relations. Trump said Iran appears to be "standing down" after attacking Iraqi airbases housing U.S. troops. Bottom line, the market could resume its upward trajectory from 2019 if tensions between the two countries remain in check.

Netflix and Apple rise

Netflix shares rose 2.57% while Apple's stock advanced 1.61% to lead Wall Street's gains on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines was among the S&P 500's best performers, climbing 2.15%.

