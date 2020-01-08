Tom Brady was a Merrill Lynch intern in the '90s—here's what his former boss says about him

Long before Tom Brady was considered the GOAT (aka, greatest of all time) of the NFL, he was a 21-year-old University of Michigan student with a summer internship at Merrill Lynch in Ann Arbor.

Brady's boss there, Oliver Owens, now 64, remembers him as one of the most well-liked interns ever.

"He was absolutely polite to everyone, always had a 'good morning' for everyone," Owens, a former vice president at Merrill Lynch, tells CNBC Make It.

"[He] worked hard, did what he was asked to do [and] liked to be busy," Owens says.

Brady interned in the office his junior and senior summers in the '90s. During that time, the market was hitting record highs, says Owens, so some of the financial advisors in the office weren't working as hard or long over the summer.

That didn't sit well with intern Brady.

"One day, I remember him kind of throwing up his arms and saying, 'Doesn't anyone do any work around here?!'" Owens recalls.

Owens says Brady hated to sit around and was anxious to learn everything he could about the job.

So when Brady complained he didn't have anything to do, Owens would have him update all the phone numbers and addresses in his Rolodex (the card-based file system people used to store contacts before personal digital devices were a thing).

"I still have it today sitting on my desk," Owen says. "[It] gives me a chuckle when I think about it and it's a helluva conversation piece when a football fan/client comes into my office," Owens, who now works as a vice president at UBS.