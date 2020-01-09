Barclays upgrades Starbucks on improving store experience and new menu items like Nitro Cold Brew

Barclays upgraded its rating on Starbucks stock to overweight from neutral on Thursday and told clients that the coffee chain's focus on menu innovation and the customer experience could lead to big gains in 2020.

Analyst Jeffrey Bernstein highlighted Starbucks's recent initiatives to improve employee-customer interaction as well as popular drink options like the Nitro Cold Brew platform and a rising number of digital sales.

Those changes have led to better comparable sales, or "comps," an industry meaure for sales at the same locations over a certain time period.