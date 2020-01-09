Democratic House chair Adam Smith wants Nancy Pelosi to send Trump impeachment articles to Senate

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives for a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus in the Capitol on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith joined a growing chorus of Democrats on Thursday in calling for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

"I think it is time to send the impeachment to the Senate and let [Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell be responsible for the fairness of the trial," Smith, a Washington state Democrat, said in a CNN interview just a few hours before Pelosi was scheduled to hold her weekly news conference.

Smith is perhaps the highest-ranking Democrat in the House to publicly call for Pelosi to pass the articles along to the Republican-led Senate. The chamber will hold a trial on whether to convict and remove Trump from office.

The Democrat-led House impeached Trump in December on two articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — related to his attempts to have Ukraine announce investigations into his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

After the articles passed the House, Pelosi said she was in no rush to send them to the Senate until McConnell shows he will carry out a fair process.

But more than three weeks later, her gamble to withhold the articles has yet to pay off in concessions from McConnell. Earlier this week, the Senate leader said he would move forward on Trump's impeachment trial without any Democratic support.

It's considered highly unlikely that two-thirds of the Senate will vote to convict and remove Trump from office. No Senate Republicans have said they support impeaching Trump.

Still, some Senate Democrats, such as Dianne Feinstein of California, have already said Pelosi should pass the articles on to McConnell's chamber.

"The longer it goes on the less urgent it becomes," Feinstein said Wednesday, according to Politico. "So if it's serious and urgent, send them over. If it isn't, don't send it over."

Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment on Smith's remarks. Pelosi was scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday at 10:45 a.m. ET. A spokesman for Smith did not immediately provide comment.

The chambers have clashed over whether to guarantee testimony from fact witnesses.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has called for four witnesses — including former national security advisor John Bolton and Trump's chief of staff Mick Mulvaney — to testify in the trial.

Bolton said Monday that he would testify in Trump's impeachment trial if he received a subpoena from the Senate. But McConnell has rejected Schumer's demand, saying instead that he wants the trial to closely resemble former President Bill Clinton's.

In that instance, senators debated whether to call witnesses after the trial started.

"We need to get folks to testify and we need more information ... but nonetheless, I'm ready," said Sen. Jon Tester, D- Mont., according to Politico.

"I don't know what leverage we have. It looks like the cake is already baked," Tester said.

Smith, asked Thursday morning if it was time for Pelosi to send the articles to the Senate, said, "I think it is."

"I understand what the speaker was trying to do, basically trying to use the leverage of that to work with Democratic and Republican senators, to try to get a reasonable trial — a trial that would actually show evidence, bring out witnesses," Smith said.

"But at the end of the day, just like we control it in the House, Mitch McConnell controls it in the Senate. I think it was perfectly advisable for the speaker to try to leverage that to get a better deal," he said.

Smith added: "At this point, it doesn't look like that's going to happen."