Facebook says it will let people see fewer political ads ahead of US election

Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill April 11, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Facebook will let people see fewer political ads, the social media giant said Thursday, responding to popular demand as it prepares for the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

The company announced a slew of new updates aimed at boosting transparency around such ads. The news comes as Facebook faces intense political scrutiny and after Twitter implemented an outright ban on political advertising. Google also limited the extent to which political groups can target users with paid posts.

Starting this summer, Facebook will "add a new control that will allow people to see fewer political and social issue ads on Facebook and Instagram," the firm said.

"This feature builds on other controls in Ad Preferences we've released in the past, like allowing people to see fewer ads about certain topics or remove interests."