Investor flows show there's no euphoria for this bull market, which means it could keep going

A trader works on the floor at the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange, December 30, 2019.

The stock market's indomitable run to continued record highs despite fears about trade wars, real wars and a recession still has not been enough to lure most investors off the sidelines and into stocks.

This suggests the bull market may still have some room to run.

Investment flow data shows that individual investors were largely net sellers of equities in 2019, even as corporate buybacks helped push the market to record levels. The lack of widespread participation suggests that the market hasn't hit a moment of euphoria or "blow-off top" that often precedes a pullback. That will only happen when these investors finally capitulate and flow back into stocks on fear of missing out on more gains.

With the market "trading at fresh all-time highs, the investor participation has been light, and the bear capitulation is likely to have legs," JP Morgan strategists said in a note to clients on Monday.

There appears to be no change in that pattern as the calendar turns to 2020. Data from Bank of America Securities shows $550 million net outflow for the bank's clients during the first week of the year. The same data showed that the clients were net buyers of equities in 2019, but that was driven almost entirely by corporate buybacks. Individual investors were the biggest net sellers.