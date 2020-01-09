Mercedes-Benz made a concept car inspired by the movie 'Avatar' — take a look

Mercedes-Benz thinks the future of autonomous driving could look a lot like a 10-year-old movie.

The German luxury automaker unveiled a unique new concept car, which is influenced by the 2009 blockbuster sci-fi movie "Avatar" and designed with the input of Academy Award-winning director James Cameron, at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Called the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR, the futuristic concept car is meant to be both sustainable and autonomous. The car features a 110 kilowatt-hour electric motor that can produce 469 horsepower and a range of roughly 435 miles.

The car doesn't have a steering wheel, as Mercedes and Cameron instead imagine the car's center console would recognize "the human driver's heartbeat and breath so man and machine literally merge into a fully intuitive experience," Mercedes said in a press release. ("Avatar" featured an alien race that is able to merge their minds to create symbiotic relationships with one another as well as with nature.)

The Vision AVTR would establish "a biometric connection with the driver," according to the release.

Though the Vision AVTR's exact technology does not exist, biometrics in cars are real: Hyundai introduced biometric sensors in the Santa Fe SUV in 2018 that could scan a fingerprint to turn on the car and even adjust seat position and mirrors to the driver's specifications.