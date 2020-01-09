This $65 million L.A. mega-mansion has a moat and tequila lounge — take a look inside

This 28,000-square-foot, $65 million mega-mansion in Bel Air is one of the most expensive homes currently on the market in Los Angeles. It has a moat, 160-foot swimming pool, a glass wine room and a full-service hair and nail salon in the master suite – and that's just the beginning.

The $65 million mega-mansion is located in L.A.'s exclusive Bel Air neighborhood. Aaron Kirman Partners

"This is massive for Bel Air – you normally don't get this kind of square footage," says broker Aaron Kirman, star of CNBC's "Listing Impossible," who has sold nearly $6 billion in real estate. Take a look inside. The entry foyer is two stories tall – with 25-foot ceilings and a grand staircase.

Floating steps over a modern moat lead to the home's floor-to-ceiling glass front door. Aaron Kirman Partners

Grand foyer Aaron Kirman Partners

Steps away, the estate's massive living room doubles as a lounge and tequila bar.

The LA mega-home has a living room with a tequila bar Aaron Kirman Partners

"It feels like you're in the finest hotel resort," Kirman tells CNBC Make It.

Living green wall Aaron Kirman Partners

The mansion is eco-friendly too. There are two living green walls – or vertical gardens – with built-in hydration systems. There's a 30-foot waterfall outside and another that runs the entire length of the hallway.

Water flows down the white grooved walls inside and outside. Aaron Kirman Partners

The wine room is a temperature-controlled floor-to-ceiling glass cube in the center of the home.

The home's wine cellar is a glass cube. Aaron Kirman Partners

The 14-person movie theater has reclining leather seats.

Movie theater Aaron Kirman Partners

The compound has nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, including a mega-master suite with space for two sofas, a king-sized bed and a remote-controlled fireplace.

Master bedroom Aaron Kirman Partners

Master bathroom Aaron Kirman Partners

The "his" closet has 18 watch winders built into the wall.

His closet Aaron Kirman Partners

The "hers" closet looks like a clothing boutique – with separate sections for clothes, shoes, handbags and an island for accessories.

Her closet Aaron Kirman Partners

The master suite also has an en-suite kitchen, complete with a Top Brewer coffee maker (one of three in the home, each of which retails for more than $15,000), and a $6,000 Wine Station machine that can preserve four bottles of wine at a time for up to 60 days.

Master bedroom's kitchen Aaron Kirman Partners

For the ultimate pampering, there's also a full-service hair and nail salon with a pedicure station.

Aaron Kirman Partners