This $65 million L.A. mega-mansion has a moat and tequila lounge — take a look inside

This 28,000-square-foot, $65 million mega-mansion in Bel Air is one of the most expensive homes currently on the market in Los Angeles.
It has a moat, 160-foot swimming pool, a glass wine room and a full-service hair and nail salon in the master suite – and that's just the beginning.
"This is massive for Bel Air – you normally don't get this kind of square footage," says broker Aaron Kirman, star of CNBC's "Listing Impossible," who has sold nearly $6 billion in real estate.
Take a look inside.
The entry foyer is two stories tall – with 25-foot ceilings and a grand staircase.
Steps away, the estate's massive living room doubles as a lounge and tequila bar.
"It feels like you're in the finest hotel resort," Kirman tells CNBC Make It.
The mansion is eco-friendly too. There are two living green walls – or vertical gardens – with built-in hydration systems.
There's a 30-foot waterfall outside and another that runs the entire length of the hallway.
The wine room is a temperature-controlled floor-to-ceiling glass cube in the center of the home.
The 14-person movie theater has reclining leather seats.
The compound has nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, including a mega-master suite with space for two sofas, a king-sized bed and a remote-controlled fireplace.
The "his" closet has 18 watch winders built into the wall.
The "hers" closet looks like a clothing boutique – with separate sections for clothes, shoes, handbags and an island for accessories.
The master suite also has an en-suite kitchen, complete with a Top Brewer coffee maker (one of three in the home, each of which retails for more than $15,000), and a $6,000 Wine Station machine that can preserve four bottles of wine at a time for up to 60 days.
For the ultimate pampering, there's also a full-service hair and nail salon with a pedicure station.
The home's designer, Paul McClean of McClean Design, also designed L.A.-developer Bruce Makowsky's 12-bedroom, 21-bathroom Bel-Air mega-mansion that was originally listed for $250 million and recently sold for $94 million in late 2019.
Watch the premiere of CNBC's "Listing Impossible," Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10 p.m. ET.
Christopher DiLella is a producer for CNBC's special projects unit.
Like this story? Subscribe to "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" on YouTube!
Don't miss: These 4 mega-homes were on sale for over $100 million each — take a look inside