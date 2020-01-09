US futures point to higher open

U.S. stock index futures were higher Thursday morning.

At around 2:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 42 points, indicating a positive open of more than 106 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq — which both notched intraday records in the previous session — were slightly higher.

Market focus is largely attuned to geopolitical developments after the U.S. and Iran seemed to edge away from the brink of further conflict in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Tehran appeared to be "standing down," after it fired a barrage of missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Speaking from the grand foyer of the White House, Trump also suggested the U.S. would be open to negotiations with the Islamic Republic.

"We must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place," Trump said.