US futures point to higher open

U.S. stock index futures were higher Thursday morning.
At around 2:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 42 points, indicating a positive open of more than 106 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq — which both notched intraday records in the previous session — were slightly higher.
Market focus is largely attuned to geopolitical developments after the U.S. and Iran seemed to edge away from the brink of further conflict in the Middle East.
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Tehran appeared to be "standing down," after it fired a barrage of missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
Speaking from the grand foyer of the White House, Trump also suggested the U.S. would be open to negotiations with the Islamic Republic.
"We must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place," Trump said.
On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
In corporate news, Acuity Brands, AZZ and Simply Good Foods are among some of the companies set to report earnings before the opening bell.
KB Home and Synnex will both report their latest quarterly figures after market close.
Market participants are also likely to closely monitor a flurry of speeches from policymakers at the U.S. central bank.
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, New York Fed President John Williams, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will all deliver remarks on the world's largest economy at separate events on Thursday.