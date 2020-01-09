Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Snap, Apple, Boeing, Coca-Cola & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Barclays upgraded Starbucks to overweight from equal weight.
  • Baird downgraded Tesla to neutral from outperform.
  • DA Davidson initiated Goldman Sachs as buy.
  • Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs to buy from neutral.
  • Bernstein initiated Spotify as underperform.
  • Bank of America raised its price target on Alphabet to $1,620 from $1,450.
  • Mizuho upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to buy from neutral.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Coca-Cola to outperform from neutral.
  • Guggenheim added Best Buy to the best ideas list.
  • Berenberg downgraded Boeing to hold from buy.
  • Jefferies raised its price target on Apple to $350 from $285.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated BlackRock as a catalyst call buy idea.
  • Buckingham upgraded Goldman Sachs to buy from neutral.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded Macy's to neutral from underweight.
  • Raymond James initiated Shake Shack as underperform.
  • Jefferies upgraded Snap to buy from hold.
  • Jefferies downgraded eBay to underperform from hold.
  • Cowen upgraded Snap to outperform from market perform.
  • Bank of America downgraded Kohl's to neutral from buy.
David Solomon, chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs & Co., listens during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, April 29, 2019.
Kyle Grillot | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

Barclays upgraded Starbucks to 'overweight' from 'equal weight'

Barclays said in its upgrade of the stock that it saw "outsized global fundamental growth" in the consumer products and retail area.

"SBUX continues to offer what we believe to be an attractive combination of outsized global fundamental (i.e. comp & unit) growth within both retail & consumer products. The tempering of F20/LT guidance, coupled with fundamental re-acceleration into F20 & recent stock price easing lead us to upgrade to Overweight. Our PT is $107."

Read more about this call here.

Baird downgraded Tesla to 'neutral' from 'outperform'

Baird downgraded Tesla and said the risk/reward is now more balanced following the stock's recent run-up.

"We are moving to the sidelines, admittedly battle-weary after a hard-fought several years, including ~20% outperformance over the last year. We think risk/reward is more balanced following recent stock appreciation; expectations (particularly on the buyside) appear to be fairly calibrated and we think the positive estimate revision cycle is in its latter stages."

Read more about this call here.