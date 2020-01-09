Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Snap, Apple, Boeing, Coca-Cola & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
Barclays said in its upgrade of the stock that it saw "outsized global fundamental growth" in the consumer products and retail area.
"SBUX continues to offer what we believe to be an attractive combination of outsized global fundamental (i.e. comp & unit) growth within both retail & consumer products. The tempering of F20/LT guidance, coupled with fundamental re-acceleration into F20 & recent stock price easing lead us to upgrade to Overweight. Our PT is $107."
Read more about this call here.
Baird downgraded Tesla and said the risk/reward is now more balanced following the stock's recent run-up.
"We are moving to the sidelines, admittedly battle-weary after a hard-fought several years, including ~20% outperformance over the last year. We think risk/reward is more balanced following recent stock appreciation; expectations (particularly on the buyside) appear to be fairly calibrated and we think the positive estimate revision cycle is in its latter stages."
Read more about this call here.