Trump's Iran strategy is a 'horrible' failure that threatens endless war, Cato Institute says

President Donald Trump's killing of an Iranian military leader will haunt him and drag the U.S. into an "endless war," according to one analyst at U.S think tank the Cato Institute. The U.S. assassinated Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani late last week with an airstrike on Iraq's Baghdad Airport. Iran retaliated Wednesday by firing missiles at two Iraqi bases where American soldiers are stationed, although no casualties were reported and U.S. forces suggested there had been minimal damage. "Frankly, everything that's happened with U.S.-Iranian relations since the president left the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and imposed these maximum pressure sanctions, everything since then has failed," Christopher A. Preble, vice president for defense and foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute, told CNBC's "Street Signs" Thursday. Preble said in an article earlier this week that Trump is "stoking an endless war" in the Middle East for the U.S. and that his attack on Soleimani will "come back to haunt him and us."

Horrible strategy

When pressed on one theory that Trump's targeted killing was part of a strategy to help him win the U.S. election later this year, Preble was dismissive. "If it is, I think it was a horrible one. I think it is quite clear the American people are already tired of the wars in the greater Middle East and adding another enormous conflict is not in President Trump's political interest, and more importantly it is not in America's strategic interest." The JCPOA is an international agreement which obligated Iran to give up 98% of its stockpile of enriched uranium, scrap two-thirds of its operating centrifuges and allow U.N. inspections of the country's now limited nuclear operations. In exchange, international economic sanctions placed on Iran would be removed.