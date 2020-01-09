It isn't over — Iran's promise of revenge could take months or years to play out, analysts say

The U.S. and Iran appear to have taken a step back from escalating hostilities triggered by the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani — but analysts warn "Iran is not finished with its retaliation."

They say Iran's vow to retaliate could take years to play out.

Tensions ratcheted up this week, following an airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday. Iran retaliated on Wednesday and blasted missiles at two Iraqi bases where U.S. soldiers were housed — no Americans were killed in the attacks.

After the attacks, Trump said on Twitter: "All is well!" He later spoke from the grand foyer of the White House, and said Iran "appears to be standing down" and even suggested that the U.S. was open to negotiations with Tehran.

"Since there were no casualties, President Trump seems to be taking the opportunity to say this is the end of this round. That's a hopeful sign, (but) it doesn't mean this is the end of this conflict," said Daniel Shapiro, who was the U.S. ambassador to Israel between 2011 and 2017.