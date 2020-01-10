Asia markets rise as shares of Apple suppliers jump

Markets in Asia continued to be in positive territory on Friday following the easing of U.S.-Iran tensions, and after U.S. stocks shot to new highs overnight.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.41%, while the Topix was up 0.39%.

On the earnings front, Japan's Familymart, the country's second-largest convenience store chain, is set to report third quarter results on Friday. A day before, retail giant Fast Retailing cut its full-year outlook after worse-than-expected quarterly results, which it pinned on protests in Hong Kong and a boycott by South Korean consumers which hit sales at its Uniqlo retail stores.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi climbed to nearly 0.47%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.69% in early trade. Gold miners, however, sold off. Losses were led by Evolution Mining, which fell as much as 5% in early trade. Newcrest Mining was down 1.47%, while Kingsgate Consolidated was off by 2.22%.

The rally in gold prices had pulled back following the declining risk of a wider war in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Australia's retail sales data for November is set to be released on Friday.

Apple suppliers in Asia were closely monitored after the tech giant's shares jumped 2.1% to a record high. That was on the back of news that iPhone sales in China rose more than 18% in December, according to Chinese government data.

Suppliers in Japan and South Korea jumped in the morning. In Japan, Sharp surged nearly 2%, and Japan Display jumped 1.28%. Murata was up 0.95%. South Korea's LG Display was up 0.32%. Samsung Electronics jumped 1.71%.