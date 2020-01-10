Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, Facebook, Tesla, Amazon & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia to $300 from $275.
  • Piper Sandler raised its price target on Tesla to $553 from $423.
  • Bernstein initiated Facebook as outperform.
  • Bernstein initiated Amazon as market perform.
  • Bernstein initiated Alphabet as outperform.
  • Susquehanna downgraded Foot Locker to neutral from positive.
  • Stephens upgraded Square to overweight from equal weight.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Six Flags to equal weight from overweight.
  • KBW downgraded Travelers Company to underperform from market perform.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded L Brands to buy from hold.
  • Citi added a positive catalyst watch on Nvidia.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attends a commemoration ceremony held in front of Saudi consulate on the first anniversary of his murder, in Istanbul, Turkey on October 02, 2019.
Elif Ozturk | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia to $300 from $275

Bank of America raised its price target on the stock to a Street high and said it had reinforced confidence in the company after meeting with management.

"In our 2020 playbook, we flag NVDA as our top large cap pick, with street-high $300 PO,due to its leading growth at a still reasonable valuation, and due to its exposure to our favorite end markets in semis (AI, cloud , gaming, autos, 5G. etc.). ... We came away from our meeting incrementally positive on the double-digit trajectory of the gaming business."

Piper Sandler raised its price target on Tesla to $553 from $423

Piper raised its price target on the stock and said it sees potential for the company in China based on an analysis of the emerging market's vehicle registration data.

"if Tesla's Model 3 market share in the United States can be replicated in China - and if this logic extends also to Model Y - then Tesla's annual volume in China alone would eventually exceed 650k units. We're not sure Tesla can immediately replicate its U.S. success in China (due to the strength of German brands in China), but we are increasing our estimates nonetheless."

