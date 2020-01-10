Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, Facebook, Tesla, Amazon & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
Bank of America raised its price target on the stock to a Street high and said it had reinforced confidence in the company after meeting with management.
"In our 2020 playbook, we flag NVDA as our top large cap pick, with street-high $300 PO,due to its leading growth at a still reasonable valuation, and due to its exposure to our favorite end markets in semis (AI, cloud , gaming, autos, 5G. etc.). ... We came away from our meeting incrementally positive on the double-digit trajectory of the gaming business."
Read more about this call here.
Piper raised its price target on the stock and said it sees potential for the company in China based on an analysis of the emerging market's vehicle registration data.
"if Tesla's Model 3 market share in the United States can be replicated in China - and if this logic extends also to Model Y - then Tesla's annual volume in China alone would eventually exceed 650k units. We're not sure Tesla can immediately replicate its U.S. success in China (due to the strength of German brands in China), but we are increasing our estimates nonetheless."
Read more about this call here.