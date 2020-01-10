GM buys Super Bowl air time to resurrect an all-electric version of the Hummer, sources say

General Motors’ Hummer was an SUV based on the design of the military vehicle known as the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or “Humvee.” During the early 2000s, the Hummer was a popular vehicle, as well as a frequent target of criticism.People in smaller vehicles that shared the road with the metallic behemoths felt menaced by their enormous size, a fear that was justified when a study from the Quality Planning statistical information firm in San Francisco showed that Hummer drivers g

DETROIT – General Motors is resurrecting the Hummer, buying Super Bowl air time to debut a new all-electric pickup version of the automaker's gas guzzling, military-style SUV that was discontinued as part of the automaker's 2009 bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the plans.

GM has signed NBA star LeBron James to star in the commercial, according to the people who asked not to be identified because the plans aren't yet public.

The vehicle, which was first reported Friday by the Wall Street Journal, will be sold under the automaker's GMC brand instead of a standalone brand as it was before, according to one person .

A GM spokesman declined to comment on the company's plans.