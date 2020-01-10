GM buys Super Bowl air time to resurrect an all-electric version of the Hummer, sources say

DETROIT – General Motors is resurrecting the Hummer, buying Super Bowl air time to debut a new all-electric pickup version of the automaker's gas guzzling, military-style SUV that was discontinued as part of the automaker's 2009 bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the plans.
GM has signed NBA star LeBron James to star in the commercial, according to the people who asked not to be identified because the plans aren't yet public.
The vehicle, which was first reported Friday by the Wall Street Journal, will be sold under the automaker's GMC brand instead of a standalone brand as it was before, according to one person .
A GM spokesman declined to comment on the company's plans.