'Diplomatic crisis': Pressure builds on Iran as Western powers suggest it downed Ukraine plane

The leaders of Australia, Canada and the U.K. all believe there is evidence to suggest an Iranian missile brought down a Ukrainian passenger plane earlier this week, with analysts expressing concern that intensifying international pressure against Tehran will soon trigger a "diplomatic crisis."

Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 crashed on Wednesday morning, killing all 176 people on board. Most of the passengers on the flight were from Iran and Canada. Other passengers came from countries including Sweden and Ukraine.

The crash occurred just a few hours after Iran launched a ballistic attack on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, prompting a theory that the Kyiv-bound passenger plane may have been unintentionally struck by a stray missile.

Government officials from Australia, Britain, Canada and the U.S. have since said they believe this theory is likely, based on new information.

Iran has denied the plane was brought down by a missile.

"If the preliminary assessments prove accurate, the diplomatic fallout for Iran will be significant in the short term," analysts at Eurasia Group said in a research note published Thursday.