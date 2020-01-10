What to watch today: Jobs Friday, 'Damning' Boeing messages and Trump hints at phase-two delay

BY THE NUMBERS

Barring any negative surprises in this morning's December employment report, more records are indicated at the Wall Street open. U.S. stock futures were pointing to a higher open for the week's final session, following record closes Thursday for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The Nasdaq is on track for a fifth consecutive week of gains, while the S&P 500 is on pace for its sixth weekly gain in seven weeks. (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the Department of Labor's jobs report is out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Investors will also be watching to see how wages change to get a sense of how healthy the labor market is. The government is out with November wholesale inventories at 10 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, no quarterly earnings are on today's calendar. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Deepak Ahuja, a former Tesla (TSLA) executive who spent two stints at the electric-car maker and helped take it public, is joining Alphabet's (GOOGL) Verily as its CFO. Shares of Grubhub plunged in the premarket after it denied reports that the online food delivery company was considering a possible sale or acquisition. Amazon (AMZN) is in talks to sell some of its ad inventory on services other than its own Fire TV platform, the Wall Street Journal reported. Shares of Urban Outfitters (URBN) fell over 9% in early trading after the retailer reported falling holiday sales and warned of weaker margins. Synnex (SNX) plans to split into two separate publicly traded companies, with the IT solutions company expecting the split to be completed in the second half of this year. The announcement came at the same time Synnex reported its latest quarterly earnings, which came in above analyst forecasts. NortonLifeLock (NLOK) declared a $12 per share special dividend, representing a return of more than $8 billion to shareholders in the cybersecurity company. The company said the payout would let it reach its goal of returning more than 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of its enterprise security business to Broadcom (AVGO). KB Home (KBH) reported quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, 2 cents above estimates, but the home builder's revenue came in below Wall Street forecasts. Orders came in above forecasts, but the average sale price was slightly lower.

WATERCOOLER