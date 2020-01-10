S&P 500 has up to 20% upside this year — but don't buy just yet, strategist says

The S&P 500 could advance by 10-20% this year, but investors should hold off on buying for the next few weeks, according to Chris Watling, the CEO of independent financial research firm Longview Economics.

In a note published this week, Longview said its current market timing models are close to "sell" for the U.S. index, since risk appetite has become "greedy" and markets are "complacently priced."

U.S. stocks jumped to record highs on Thursday as tensions between Iran and the U.S. cooled, with the S&P 500 closing 0.7% higher at 3,274.70. The index has surged 26.68% over the last twelve months. Watling recommended remaining "neutral" while high levels of risk appetite and sell signals unwind.

The latest AAII Sentiment Survey published on Thursday placed pessimism among individual investors at a six-week high. Bullish sentiment for the next six months is seen falling 4.1 percentage points to 33.1% versus a historical average of 38.0%. Bearish sentiment, or expectations that will stocks will fall over the next six months, jumped 8.0 percentage points to 29.9%.

However, a re-acceleration of the "mini cycle" in the U.S. economy and central bank "largesse" mean the outlook for the first half of 2020 is positive.

"In this economic cycle (except for 2017) whenever the (Federal Reserve) has been expanding its balance sheet, the S&P 500 has been trending higher, and whenever it has stopped (or contracted its balance sheet), the S&P 500 has trended sideways/sold off," the Longview note highlighted.

"With this latest Fed repo program that balance sheet expansion has recently begun once again (supported by interest rate cuts)."