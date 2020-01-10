Power Rankings: Boeing's bad week, geopolitical tensions & the scoop on Goop -- top moments from the week of Jan. 6

Here are the top 3 moments from Power Lunch this week:

1. Boeing's Bad Week

It started with an analyst at Longbow Research telling investors to sell the stock. Essentially they were at a loss for words, and cannot make a bull-case argument for Boeing. He says, "There are too many lingering questions surrounding the MAX approval process, management strategy, airline customer intentions, and wide-body aircraft demand support."

Then the company saw one of its planes go down in Iran. A Ukraine-bound Boeing 737-800NG jet crashed killing 176 people, including Canadian citizens. The accident was first blamed on mechanical failure, but both the U.S. and Canada revealed the plane may have been brought down by Iranian missiles. A fact that Iran still denies. Then Boeing ended the week with an internal memo leak where it boasted about bullying regulators and insulting employees. In messages from April 2017, one Boeing employee told another: "This airplane is designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys." Former NTSB Chairman Jim Hall had some strong words for Boeing's management, saying the emails showed a blatant disregard for safety.

2. Mideast Tensions

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran came to a head. The U.S. killed General Qasem Soleimani and Iran retaliated by launching missiles at U.S. military bases in Iraq. The same missiles that might have brought down that Boeing jet mentioned earlier. Tensions have eased, but is the worst really over? AEI's Michael Rubin explained why there could be further escalation down the road.

3. The Scoop on Goop