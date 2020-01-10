We asked what your biggest financial commitments are in 2020. Here's what you said

Every year millions of Americans make resolutions, and every year those same Americans fall short of reaching their goals.

To help people achieve their financial resolutions in 2020, the Invest In You team asked readers and viewers to commit to a pledge. The response was overwhelming and humbling. To help more people reach their goal, we are highlighting some of these personal commitments throughout the year.

We noticed several themes among respondents, including rebuilding after major life setbacks, getting out of debt, owning a business and saving for retirement.

EDUCATION & STUDENT LOANS

Sara, Brooklyn, New York: "I am invested for financial freedom from student loans. I am also invested for the sake of having flexibility and charitable freedom. I'd like to be able to freely give towards nonprofits without the hassle of worrying about my funds."

Briana, Los Angeles: "I pledge to further my education. I would love to achieve a Ph.D. degree."

Gary, Moraga, California: "I pledge to get invested to establish a college education fund for my granddaughter and provide a boost to the financial future for the younger family members."

Larry, Cleveland: "I'm a first-generation graduate aspiring to own a business one day. I currently work at a bank, and I pledge to invest in my IRA, 401(k) at work and my Acorns account."