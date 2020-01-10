Asia's crude supplies could be disrupted if Iraqi oil facilities are targeted

Investors are worried about possible attacks on oil facilities in Southern Iraq that could affect crude supplies into Asia, an analyst told CNBC on Thursday.

Iraq is the second-largest oil producer in OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. A disruption to its output level could make it hard for the oil cartel to replace the shortfall, Henning Gloystein, director for global energy and natural resources at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said on "Squawk Box."

"That southern facility is right at the heart of the geopolitical risk world at the moment," he said referring to oil facilities in Iraq's southern province of Basra. "This is where the oil market fears a confrontation because if that gets hit, markets will get into trouble, especially in Asia."

Basra, which is near the Umm Qasr port, accounts for nearly 85% of Iraq's crude oil production, according to the Associated Press.

Tensions in the Middle East soared after Iran on Wednesday local time launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against Iraqi military bases housing American troops. It was an act of retaliation in response to the U.S. killing of Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani. The attacks did not destroy major energy infrastructure that could have disrupted global crude supply.

Oil prices initially surged more than 4% at news of the missile attacks, but they subsequently dropped almost 5% when U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington would impose sanctions on Tehran instead of another military strike as feared by some investors. But the situation remains volatile and the likelihood of possible strikes on tankers or oil facilities in the region remains.