US slaps new sanctions on Iran following strikes on US targets

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that the U.S. imposed new sanctions on Iran's metal exports and eight senior Iranian officials. The new penalties came days after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Iraqi bases that were housing U.S. targets — a move made in retaliation for an American airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iran's top military leader, Qasem Soleimani. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will "immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime." The Iranian officials targeted by the Treasury "have advanced the regime's destabilizing objectives," the department said in a press release. The officials include the secretary of Iran's supreme national security council and the deputy chief of staff of Iranian armed forces. "The United States is targeting senior Iranian officials for their involvement and complicity in Tuesday's ballistic missile strikes," Mnuchin said in the release. Treasury also designated 17 Iranian metals producers and mining companies, along with entities based in China and the Seychelles, among other penalties.

Last month, State Department officials said the pressure on Iran "will intensify in 2020, as the U.S. seeks to rein in Tehran's pursuit of nuclear infrastructure and regional aggression." "There will be more sanctions to come, and Iran's economic problems and challenges are going to compound in 2020," a senior State Department official said on a Dec. 30 call with reporters. "They are already deep into a recession, and we are also seeing Iran come under greater diplomatic isolation." Another senior State Department official added that the Trump administration has sanctioned approximately 1,000 individuals and entities with links to Iran's malign activities. "What we are doing is denying the regime the revenue that it needs to run an expansionist foreign policy, and by that policy, Iran has less money to spend today than it did almost three years ago when we came into office," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announce new sanctions on Iran in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2020. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters