Watch: Pompeo and Mnuchin speak after US threatens sanctions on Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are expected to deliver remarks on Friday, three days after Iranian missile strikes in retaliation for the U.S. killing Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Iran launched 15 missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq after the death of Soleimani, Iran's top commander, in an American airstrike in Baghdad.

Soleimani led an elite branch of Iran's armed forces, the Quds Force, and has been blamed for the deaths of many Americans across the Middle East.

"Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world," Trump said in an address to the nation on Wednesday. "No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces and an early warning system that worked very well."

But Trump also said the U.S. will "immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime," adding that "powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior."

