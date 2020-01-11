US and China agree to hold semiannual talks on reforms, WSJ says

Top negotiators from China and the United States at trade talks in Beijing on March 29, 2019.

Washington and Beijing have agreed to hold semiannual talks with the aim of resolving disputes and pushing for reforms, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal which cited people familiar with the matter.

The talks will be separate from the ongoing trade deal negotiations and revive an old format that current U.S. trade officials had previously derided, according to the WSJ.

Citing an administration official and other anonymous sources briefed on the matter, it said that the effort would be headed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and possibly Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

Vice Premier Liu He is due to sign an initial "phase one" trade deal with the U.S. next week and he will visit Washington on Jan. 13-15, Beijing said on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Treasury Department wasn't immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

