AMC and Regal won't screen Netflix's Oscar best picture nominees

Netflix may have been nominated for 24 Academy Awards on Monday, but it's getting snubbed by AMC and Regal.

The streaming service's two best picture nominees — "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story" — will not be included in either of the theater chains' best picture showcases.

In the wake of the annual Oscar nominations, best picture films tend to resurface at theaters across the U.S. for casual moviegoers to catch before the big awards ceremony. Many of these films previously had limited releases or hit theaters around the same time as big budget blockbusters.

It's not surprising that AMC and Regal have decided against screening Netflix's films considering the contention that has persisted between the streaming service and mainstream theater chains in the last few years.

When Netflix's "Roma" became the first Netflix film to be nominated for best picture, both AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas declined to show the film in theaters.

Both movie theater chains have the same rule: they won't show any nominated films that didn't have a standard theatrical release or weren't licensed to be shown in their theaters during their initial release.

Netflix has clashed with theater owners for years. The streaming service's top priority is boosting its subscriber numbers, and running a film in a theater for several months could hurt its chances of wooing new sign-ups.