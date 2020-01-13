Credit Suisse raises Microsoft forecast, expects cloud revenue to reach $100 billion in five years

Credit Suisse raised its price target on Microsoft shares after the firm's survey of executives suggests a "strong 2020" for the technology giant, especially in the realm of cloud computing services.

Microsoft's Azure was the top pick among information technology companies looking to spend more on a cloud service, according to Credit Suisse's survey of chief information officers (CIOs).

"Our analysis suggests Microsoft can reasonably achieve Commercial Cloud revenues of $100 Billion" by fiscal year 2024, Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick said in a note to investors.

Microsoft shares rose 0.5% in premarket trading from its previous close of $161.34.