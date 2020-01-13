Electric buses return to Glasgow for first time in more than 50 years

Two fully-electric buses have been introduced to the streets of Glasgow, Scotland, representing the city's first use of such transport on a commercial route in almost 53 years.

It is the first time electric buses for commercial use have run in Scotland's biggest city since electric trolley buses were taken offline in 1967.

In an announcement at the end of last week, operator First Glasgow said funding for the buses came through a £20 million ($25.97 million) Green Economy Fund from SP Energy Networks.

First Glasgow will also use the money to install 22 charging points at its Glasgow Caledonia Depot, which the firm said would enable it to introduce more electric buses to its fleet.

The introduction of the buses comes at the start of a year which will see Glasgow host the COP26 climate summit in November. Glaswegian authorities want the city to be carbon neutral by the year 2030.

At the launch, Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon MSP, said: "Scotland was one of the first countries to acknowledge that we are facing a global climate emergency and we have legislated for the most ambitious carbon reduction target of any country in the world."