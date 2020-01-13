Jeff Bezos says Amazon is donating $690,000 to Australian bushfire efforts

"Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires," he said. "Amazon is donating 1 million AU dollars in needed provisions and services."

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Bezos pledged 1 million Australian dollars ($690,000) on behalf of the tech giant.

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been criticized over the company's $690,000 donation to bushfire relief efforts in Australia.

However, Amazon's donation was met with backlash online, with many comparing the figure the firm was parting with to Bezos' personal net worth.

Bezos has a net worth of $116.7 billion, according to Forbes, and according to a 2019 Business Insider analysis was earning almost $9 million an hour in 2018. Meanwhile, Amazon has a market capitalization of more than $930 billion.

The conglomerate's move to help tackle the bushfires was also compared to other high-profile contributions, with many pointing out that a string of celebrities with far less personal wealth than Bezos had donated more out of their own pockets.

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth, whose net worth is estimated at $76 million, matched Amazon's donation, while singer Pink, who Forbes says has a fortune of $57 million, pledged $500,000.

Billionaire Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million, while actress Bette Midler matched Pink's donation and rock bank Metallica gave more than $500,000.

A spokesperson for Amazon was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.