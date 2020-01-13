Lamborghini's 2019 sales jump 43%, driven by its Urus SUV

Lamborghini reported a scorching 43% jump in sales in 2019, driven by its new Urus SUV.

Lamborghini is the latest high-end car company to report record sales in 2019, boosted by their hulking, powerful SUV's than traditional sports cars.

Lamborghini said it sold 8,205 vehicles worldwide in 2019, up from 5,750 in 2018. With the 2017 launch of the Urus – a 641-horsepower SUV that starts at $210,000 and can do zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds – Lamborghini has doubled its sales over two years. Of its 8,205 total, just under 5,000 were from the Urus.

The question now is whether the company, owned by Volkswagen's Audi brand, can continue to grow sales while maintaining its reputation as a hyper-exclusive maker of super-cars like the Huracan and Aventador.

The sales jump, according to Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali, "clearly proves the power of our brand and the quality and sustainability of our product and commercial strategy."

In an interview with CNBC last summer, Domenicali said Lamborghini would "take a pause" once its sales reached a certain level to make sure the brand wasn't losing its cache or reputation for quality.

By region, Lamborghini's biggest growth was in Asia, where sales jumped 66% for the year to 2,162 units. Sales jumped 45% in North America, to 2,837 units, while sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa increased 28% to 3,206 units. By country, the U.S. remains its largest market, with sales of 2,374 units in 2019, with China second at 770.

The company's most expensive and powerful mode, the V-12 Aventador, sold 1,104 units in 2019, while the V-10 Huracan sold 2,139 units. The Urus far outsold both models, with about 5,000 units.