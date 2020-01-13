'Star Wars' composer John Williams beats own Oscar record with 52nd nomination

Composer John Williams speaks onstage during the World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the highly anticipated conclusion of the Skywalker saga on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Legendary composer John Williams has broken his own record for most Oscar nominations earned by a living person.

The maestro on Monday received his 52nd nomination, this time for his work on "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Williams follows just behind the late Walt Disney, who had 59 Oscar nominations, for the most Academy Award nominations of all time.

Williams received his first Oscar nomination for 1967's "Valley of the Dolls" and his first win for 1971's "Fiddler On the Roof."

Throughout his career, Williams has created some of the most iconic scores in cinematic history. He is responsible for the panic-inducing "Jaws" theme, the haunting soundtrack to "Schindler's List" and the heroic "Superman" theme.

He's also the mastermind behind the music of such blockbusters as "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," "Harry Potter" and "ET: The Extra-Terrestrial."

In addition to "Fiddler," for which Williams won for adapted score, he has received the golden trophy for "Jaws," "Star Wars," "ET: The Extra-Terrestrial" and "Schindler's List."

This year he is nominated alongside Hildur Gudnadottir ("Joker"), Alexandre Desplat ("Little Women"), Randy Newman ("Marriage Story") and Thomas Newman ("1917").