Three options strategies for the week: January 13, 2019

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO0:46
The Final Call: AXP, BSX & DAL
Options Action

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Mike Khouw and Carter Worth broke down a call calendar in American Express.

Tony Zhang looked into a call calendar in Delta Airlines.

Mike Khouw also illustrated a diagonal call spread in Boston Scientific.

