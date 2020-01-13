Three options strategies for the week: January 13, 2019

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Mike Khouw and Carter Worth broke down a call calendar in American Express.
Tony Zhang looked into a call calendar in Delta Airlines.
Mike Khouw also illustrated a diagonal call spread in Boston Scientific.
