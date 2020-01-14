Asia stocks set to rise amid increased trade optimism; China's trade data ahead

Asia shares are set to drift higher on Tuesday as investors await China's trade data ahead of a long-anticipated phase one deal signing with the U.S. this week. Optimism also rose as the U.S. removed China from a list of currency manipulators.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.46% in early trade.

Japan will be returning to trade from a holiday on Monday, and futures pointed to a higher open as compared to the Nikkei's last close.

China is set to release its exports and imports data for December on Tuesday. Those numbers will be closely watched ahead of the imminent signing of the long-awaited phase one trade deal with the U.S. on Wednesday in Washington.

Last month, the country reported that exports in November shrank for the fourth consecutive month, underscoring pressures on manufacturing from the long-running Sino-U.S. trade war. The signing of the phase one deal, however, is expected to involve some rollback of tariffs.