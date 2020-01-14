Canadian court denies media request to broadcast Huawei CFO hearing

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co., leaves the Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

A Canadian court on Monday denied a media consortium's request to broadcast a portion of hearing seeking to extradite Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States.

The consortium's application, which Meng and the Attorney General of Canada opposed, sought to record and broadcast the "double criminality" portion of the proceedings set for Jan. 20, according to the ruling issued by the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

The consortium, consisting of 13 media organizations, says the "double criminality" portion of the proceedings will involve only a question of law, and that question will not directly engage Meng's fair trial rights since it does not pertain to her guilt or innocence.

A crucial test in Canadian extradition law is "double criminality", which means conduct must be illegal in Canada as

well as in the country seeking extradition.