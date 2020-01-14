What to watch today: Earnings kick off, Fink warns on climate change and Democrats debate

BY THE NUMBERS

STOCKS TO WATCH

GameStop (GME) said holiday season sales fell more than 25% and also forecast a larger than expected drop in same-store sales for fiscal 2019. McKesson (MCK) raised its fiscal 2020 full-year outlook to $14.60-$14.80 per share from the prior $14-$14.60. The drug distributor cited continued positive momentum in its business, and will give further details on its outlook today. Amazon (AMZN) will ask a judge to block Microsoft (MSFT) from working on a $10 billion Pentagon cloud computing contract. Amazon is disputing the awarding of the contract, accusing Trump of exerting improper pressure on the Defense Department to favor Microsoft. Boeing (BA) is offering very large discounts in order to keep orders for its currently grounded 737 Max jet, according to Britain's Telegraph newspaper. The paper said the discounts amount to more than 50%. Zumiez (ZUMZ) reported holiday season comparable sales of 6.8%, with the specialty apparel retailer also raising its fourth-quarter guidance. Apple (AAPL) was downgraded to "underweight" from "neutral" at Atlantic Equities, which said Apple's Services and Wearables businesses aren't likely to provide material upside. Sysco (SYY) was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at Piper Sandler, following the announcement that the food distributor's CEO Tom Bene would step down on Jan. 31 after two years in that role.

