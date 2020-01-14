Europe's Iran deal members to trigger dispute mechanism, reports say

This handout image supplied by the IIPA (Iran International Photo Agency) shows a view of the reactor building at the Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant as the first fuel is loaded, on August 21, 2010 in Bushehr, southern Iran.

After more than 18 months of sticking up for the Iran nuclear deal after the U.S. administration left it in May 2018, European signatories are now reportedly triggering a dispute mechanism in the accord over Tehran's suspension of compliance.

France, Germany and the U.K. will inform the EU on Tuesday that they intend to set off the mechanism, Reuters reported citing sources. It's not yet clear what the dispute mechanism would entail, but EU diplomats told Reuters it would be aimed at saving the deal, also known as the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action). The news agency stated that the mechanism can also lead to a reimposition of sanctions.

A spokesperson for the EU wasn't immediately available for comment.

The news comes after Tehran's series of progressive rollbacks in compliance over the last year to the multilateral 2015 agreement that was meant to keep Iran's nuclear program in check. Iran has pledged to return to higher levels of uranium enrichment in response to intensified U.S. sanctions, and in early January announced it was dropping all obligations to the deal in the wake of the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Iranian officials noted that the country would still work with International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors, and held that while compliance was suspended, the deal was not officially dead and that the rollbacks could be reversed if heavy U.S. sanctions on the country were lifted.