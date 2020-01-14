The best tech jobs for 2020, according to Glassdoor

It's good to be a techie.

Tech jobs in fields from cloud engineering to UX design filled Glassdoor's annual report on the 50 best jobs in America for 2020. Jobs in the sector appeared 20 times on the list, taking the top seven spots. Glassdoor is a website where workers anonymously rate and review their employers.

Considering the explosion in growth experienced by some of the largest tech companies in the world over the past 20 years, it should not be surprising that tech jobs dominate such lists. The five largest tech firms in the United States — Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (the parent company of Google), and Facebook — have collectively put more than 1 million people to work between 2000 and 2018, according to financial filings from those companies.

However, you don't have to work at a mega-cap tech company to land one of these gigs, Glassdoor said, as businesses across all industries take on employees with technical backgrounds to compete in an increasingly technological world.

Glassdoor analyzed user-generated data on its site to create the rankings using three variables: earning potential, overall job satisfaction and number of openings.

The role of front-end engineer claimed the top spot on this year's list, bumping down data scientist, which was named Glassdoor's best job every year since 2016. Glassdoor said front-end engineer managed to climb the ranks thanks to an increase in demand for such employees, with over 13,000 open roles, based on Glassdoor's data, nearly double the number of openings for data scientists.

Product manager, which placed fourth on the list, offers employees the highest median base salary of $117,713, according to Glassdoor's data, while product designer and Salesforce developer tied with the highest job satisfaction rating score of 4.2. Software engineer, which placed seventh overall, is the job most in demand, with 50,438 job openings.

Glassdoor ranks job satisfaction on a 1-5 scale.

Here is Glassdoor's ranking of the top 20 tech jobs in the U.S. for 2020 and their rankings in the overall top 50 list: