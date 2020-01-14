House prepares to vote Wednesday to transmit Trump impeachment articles to the Senate

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler hold a press conference after the House passed Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on December 18, 2019.

WASHINGTON – The House of Representatives is preparing a likely Wednesday vote to transmit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, NBC News reported Tuesday, citing several sources.

Wednesday's House resolution will have three functions, Pelosi reportedly told fellow Democrats at a closed caucus meeting. It will transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, name the House members who will serve as managers of the impeachment trial, and fund the trial itself.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., faces mounting pressure not only from Republicans, but increasingly from fellow Democrats, to deliver the articles, which would then permit the Senate to begin preparations for a trial.

Pelosi delayed sending the articles as part of a strategy aimed at forcing concessions out of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., chief among them, the ability to call witnesses.

McConnell has so far said the question of witnesses should be shelved until partway into the trial itself, as was the case in the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

"We want to see what they're willing to do, and the manner in which they will do it," Pelosi said Thursday. "But we will not let them say, 'This is just like Clinton, fair is fair.' It is not."

The House voted on Dec. 18 to impeach Trump on two articles stemming from his monthslong campaign to pressure Ukraine into launching investigations into Joe Biden and other domestic political opponents. The pressure tactics allegedly included withholding congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Trump was impeached on charges that he abused the power of the presidency and obstructed Congress by prohibiting top administration officials from testifying about the Ukraine scheme.

