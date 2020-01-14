Instacart holds firm on its tipping policy as contract workers call for national boycott

A shopper for Instacart navigates through the aisles as she shops for a customer.

Instacart isn't budging on the default tip rate on its platform amid growing calls for food and grocery delivery companies to increase payouts to contract workers.

Nilam Ganenthiran, Instacart's president, said the current 5% rate is appropriate as the default, though customers have the option of giving more.

"I truly think it's right for our shoppers, right for our customers and right for the ecosystem," Ganenthiran told CNBC.

Instacart counts on contractors to shop for customers' orders and, in many cases, deliver them to their door. Workers, who have lobbied the company to reinstate the 10% default tip that was reduced in 2016, are calling for a national boycott on Sunday, following a three-day strike in November. In an open letter to customers published on Medium, a group called "Instacart workers" is also urging customers to show their support on Twitter with a #DeleteInstacart hashtag on the day of the boycott.

The tipping fight gained attention last year after food delivery service DoorDash was criticized for not paying drivers the full amount that customers tipped. The company responded by announcing that it was changing its model so that "every dollar customers tip will be an extra dollar in their Dasher's pocket, and customers will be able to tip at checkout or after the delivery."

Still, in November, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine brought charges against DoorDash, accusing the company of pocketing tips meant for workers and misleading customers about where their money was going.