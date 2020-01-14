CrossFit founder's Hawaiian beach house on sale for $7 million – take a look inside

CrossFit co-founder and CEO Greg Glassman has put his Hawaii home and a neighboring lot of land up for sale.

Glassman's 4,352 square foot home, sitting on 5 acres of land on the island of Kauai, is listed for $7 million, and his neighboring 5.88 acre lot is priced at $2.5 million. They are also available for a $9 million package deal, Sotheby's International Realty tells CNBC Make It.

Kauai is a celebrity magnet – in 2015, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg paid $100 million for a 700-acre property on the island. Actress Julia Roberts owned a beachfront property on Kauai, which she sold in 2016 for $16.2 million. And Ben Stiller and Bette Midler owned Kauai properties as well.