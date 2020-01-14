Skip Navigation
CrossFit founder's Hawaiian beach house on sale for $7 million – take a look inside

Marcus Bloss Photography/Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty

CrossFit co-founder and CEO Greg Glassman has put his Hawaii home and a neighboring lot of land up for sale.

Glassman's 4,352 square foot home, sitting on 5 acres of land on the island of Kauai, is listed for $7 million, and his neighboring 5.88 acre lot is priced at $2.5 million. They are also available for a $9 million package deal, Sotheby's International Realty tells CNBC Make It.

Kauai is a celebrity magnet – in 2015, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg paid $100 million for a 700-acre property on the island. Actress Julia Roberts owned a beachfront property on Kauai, which she sold in 2016 for $16.2 million. And Ben Stiller and Bette Midler owned Kauai properties as well.

Marcus Bloss Photography/Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty

Glassman's home has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

The dining room, living room, entertainment space and kitchen open to the backyard.

Marcus Bloss Photography/Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty
Marcus Bloss Photography/Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty

The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and backyard access.

Marcus Bloss Photography/Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty
Marcus Bloss Photography/Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty

Outside is a saltwater pool, spa, and a foot path to Kuna Bay.

Marcus Bloss Photography/Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty
Marcus Bloss Photography/Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty

There is also a home gym, according to the listing by Jennifer Acoba and Chadd White of Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty.

Marcus Bloss Photography/Oceanfront Sotheby's International Realty

The home and lot were previously owned by actor Sam Worthington, most famous for his lead role the 2009 film "Avatar," according to the Los Angeles Times. Worthington sold the properties in 2015 for $4.2 million.

Glassman co-founded CrossFit in 2000.

