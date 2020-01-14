Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Nektar Therapeutics, Beyond Meat and Criteo

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2020.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics fell more than 11% in extended trading after an FDA panel unanimously rejected use of an opioid product from the drugmaker to treat chronic back pain, according to Reuters. Panelists raised concerns about the potential for misuse or abuse of the drug, according to Reuters.

Beyond Meat rose 3.7% after hours following an announcement of a supply chain agreement with plant protein company Roquet. The company currently supplies Beyond Meat with pea protein, but the new agreement means the amount will "significantly" increase over the next three years, according to a press release. Shares of Beyond Meat have risen more than 50% since the start of the year, and the stock was briefly halted for volatility during Tuesday's session.

Shares of Criteo fell an additional 1.5% in extended trading, extending losses for the French ad-tech company after Google announced that it would end support for third-party cookies, which are key pieces of code for some advertising firms. Criteo hit a 52-week low during normal trading hours and closed down 15.9%.