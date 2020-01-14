Trump impeachment trial could start next Tuesday, McConnell says

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial could begin as soon as next week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday.

McConnell, R-Ky., announced the tentative schedule just a few hours after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she will send the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate on Wednesday.

If that happens, McConnell said at a press event on Capitol Hill, then his chamber will be able to move the process forward this week by having Chief Justice John Roberts swear in, along with " some other kind of housekeeping measures."

"We hope to be able to achieve that by consent, which would set us up to begin the actual trial next Tuesday," McConnell said.

Pelosi decided to hand the two articles against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — over to the Senate after withholding them for weeks in a gambit to try and get assurances about the trial from the Republican-led chamber.

She and other top Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have loudly voiced concerns about whether Trump's Senate trial will be legitimate. McConnell has been heavily criticized for saying last month that he is "not impartial" and is coordinating directly with Trump's counsel ahead of the trial.

