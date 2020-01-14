Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Tesla, Netflix, Five Below & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • UBS raised its price target on Apple to $355 from $280.                  
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded Apple to underweight from neutral.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Five Below to outperform from neutral.
  • Wells Fargo raised its price target on Microsoft to $180 from $160.
  • Goldman Sachs added Wynn Resorts to  the conviction buy list.
  • Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Netflix to $450 from $400.
  • Bank of America raised its price target on Amazon to $2,330 from $2,160.
  • Jefferies raised its price target on Tesla to $600 from $400.
  • Deutsche Bank raised its price target on Tesla to $455 from $290.
  • Stephens downgraded Take-Two Interactive to equal weight from overweight.
  • Citi upgraded Paychex to buy from neutral.
CEO Of Netflix, Reed Hastings, attends the red carpet during the Netflix presentation party at the Invernadero del Palacio de Cristal de la Arganzuela on April 4, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Juan Naharro Gimenez | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

UBS raised its price target on Apple to $355 from $280

UBS raised its price target on the stock on iPhone "optimism."

"Apple stock has outperformed the broader market in anticipation of a strong 5G upgrade cycle. Our Asia supply chain work supports four 2020 iPhone models. In aggregate, we see 65MM 5G units for 2020. We are more optimistic on 5G upgrade based on our latest smartphone survey data (22% citing 5G as a factor, though still lagging performance related factors)."

Atlantic Equities downgraded Apple to 'underweight' from 'neutral'

Atlantic Equities downgraded Apple and said it believed the 5G cycle was "fully priced in."

"The stock's recent run has been driven by growing optimism for the 5G iPhone cycle, ongoing strength of Services and Wearables and apparent robust iPhone 11 demand. However, we believe upside potential from the 5G cycle is now more than fully priced in, Services and Wearables are unlikely to be a source of material upside and iPhone 11 could still disappointment, leaving risks now skewed to the downside, in our view."

