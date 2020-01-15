Even the most financially savvy savers are getting this wrong

Peter Griffith

You might have the know-how to strengthen your finances, yet odds are you're still making bad decisions with your money. Three out of 4 people consider themselves to be financially savvy, although more than half have admitted to making poor money choices in the past year, according to a survey from KeyBank. The bank polled 1,200 adults with a checking or savings account in October 2019. Budgeting missteps were the No. 1 flub for participants, with 9 out of 10 admitting to making a mistake, the survey found.

"It's one thing to know you're financially savvy, but another to implement it on a day-to-day and month-to-month basis," said Chenna Cotla, behavioral economist in KeyBank's financial wellness strategy group. Indeed, a quarter of participants admitted to making impulse purchases in the last 12 months, while a third failed to save for an emergency. Even tax refunds were blown away: More than 1 in 4 participants spent the cash they got back from Uncle Sam, the survey found. "Knowing you're financially savvy isn't enough to get everything right," said Cotla.

Budgeting fundamentals