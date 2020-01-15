NFL Hall-of-Famer Terrell Davis' money advice to young athletes: 'Write your own checks'

NFL Hall-of-Famer Terrell Davis has one piece of money advice for newbie athletes scoring big multi-million contracts: "Write your own checks."

"Don't have anybody writing your checks or paying your bills for you," Davis tells CNBC Make It.

Davis, who played for the Denver Broncos from 1995 to 2001, made roughly $19 million in salary and bonuses in his eight seasons in NFL, according to Sportrac, before retiring due to injury.

Davis says he himself made the mistake of letting people write checks for him during the height of his career, and now he urges young players to keep track off their own finances.

"[I] don't care how busy you get. You can never get too busy to write your own checks or pay your own bills," Davis says. "You've got to see what's coming in and what's going out."

Davis also urges young players not to take every deal that is offered to them.

"I'd look at a deal and if it was a good deal, I'd jump on it, and that didn't always work out. A couple of times, I've been in bad deals," he said. "I would just say to take more time. There's always going to be another that comes on the table."

Davis told CNBC in October that one of his biggest money mistakes was investing in a project in Atlanta (which he declined to name) before it was green-lighted by the city. It ended up floundering and he lost his entire investment.

"Really do your due diligence on things and make sure that it is what it is," Davis said. "There's a saying ... trust but verify."