Germany's economy grew 0.6% in 2019, meeting expectations

The German economy grew at 0.6% in 2019, according to Destatis, the country's federal statistics office.

The expansion in gross domestic product (GDP) was in line with forecasts of economists polled by Reuters.

The 2019 full-year gross domestic product (GDP) figure shows a marked slowdown from the 1.5% growth recorded in 2018 (which itself was the country's weakest growth in five years) and the 2.2% expansion seen in Germany's economy in 2017.

The decline in economic growth is part of a trend seen in the country in recent years and has been exacerbated by global trade tensions that have hit goods exports, on which it relies for much of its economic strength. Its domestic car industry has also been under pressure due to slowing car sales and a transition to the manufacturing of greener vehicles.

2019 was a particularly torrid year for Europe's largest economy which is traditionally seen as the driving force behind euro zone growth.

The country narrowly avoided entering recession — defined as two consecutive quarters of contracting growth — and the last GDP figures released in November showed a very meager growth of 0.1% in the third quarter, up from a contraction of 0.2% in the previous quarter.

