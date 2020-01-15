Here's what China agreed to buy from the US in the phase one trade deal

Workers load goods for export onto a crane at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China June 7, 2019.

China agreed to purchase an additional $200 billion in U.S. goods over the next two years as part of the "phase one" trade deal.

The additional $200 billion in purchases over two years will come on top of the 2017 U.S. export numbers.

The composition of that additional $200 billion is as follows:

Manufactured goods: $32.9 billion in 2020, $44.8 billion in 2021

Agricultural goods: $12.5 billion in 2020, $19.5 billion in 2021

Energy goods: $18.5 billion in 2020, $33.9 billion in 2021

Services: $12.8 billion in 2020, $25.1 billion in 2021

Manufactured goods include industrial equipment, electric equipment, pharmaceutical products, vehicles and optical instruments. Agricultural products include oilseeds, meats, cereals, cotton and seafood.

Finer detail, such as the exact value of specific farm purchases (such as soybeans or pork) promised by China over the next two years, could not be ascertained.