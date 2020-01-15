Jeffrey Epstein estate sued by US Virgin Islands over sex abuse of young girls on island hideaway

The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday sued the estate of late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, alleging the wealthy investor raped and otherwise sexually abused young women and girls — as young as 12 years old — at his secluded island getaways in that territory.

Epstein's criminal enterprise — from 2001 through 2019 — "facilitated ... the sexual molestation and exploitation of numerous girls between the age of 12 and 17 years old" on his two private islands, claims the lawsuit filed by Attorney General Denise George in Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.

Epstein, 66, killed himself in a federal jail in Manhattan last August while facing child sex trafficking charges related to his abuse of underage females from 2002 through 2007 at his homes on the Upper East Side and Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein owned two islands, Little St. James and Great St. James.

The lawsuit says that Epstein's controlled entities owned aircraft that "Epstein used to transport young women and children to and from the Virgin Islands."

"Epstein and his associated trafficked underage girls to the Virgin Islands, held them captive, and sexually abused them, causing them grave physical, mental and emotional injury," the suit says.

A former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Epstein was a registered sex offender, having pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida in 2008, which included paying for sexual services from an underage girl.

Epstein's estate is worth an estimated $500 million.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.