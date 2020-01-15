Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Politics

Jeffrey Epstein estate sued by US Virgin Islands over sex abuse of young girls on island hideaway

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands is suing the estate the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, alleging the wealthy investor sexually abused women and young girls on his secluded island getaways on that territory.
  • Epstein, 66, killed himself in a federal jail in Manhattan in August while facing child sex trafficking charges related to his abuse of underage females from 2002 through 2007 at his homes on the Upper East Side and Palm Beach, Florida.
  • A former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Epstein was a registered sex offender, having pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida in 2008, which included paying for sexual services from an underage girl.
Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, MA in 1984.
Rick Friedman | Corbis News | Getty Images

The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday sued the estate of late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, alleging the wealthy investor raped and otherwise sexually abused young women and girls — as young as 12 years old — at his secluded island getaways in that territory.

Epstein's criminal enterprise  — from 2001 through 2019 — "facilitated ... the sexual molestation and exploitation of numerous girls between the age of 12 and 17 years old" on his two private islands, claims the lawsuit filed by Attorney General Denise George in Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.

Epstein, 66, killed himself in a federal jail in Manhattan last August while facing child sex trafficking charges related to his abuse of underage females from 2002 through 2007 at his homes on the Upper East Side and Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein owned two islands, Little St. James and Great St. James.

The lawsuit says that Epstein's controlled entities owned aircraft that "Epstein used to transport young women and children to and from the Virgin Islands."

"Epstein and his associated trafficked underage girls to the Virgin Islands, held them captive, and sexually abused them, causing them grave physical, mental and emotional injury," the suit says.

A former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Epstein was a registered sex offender, having pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida in 2008, which included paying for sexual services from an underage girl.

Epstein's estate is worth an estimated $500 million.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

VIDEO0:5800:58
NBC archive footage shows Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein in 1992
The Bottom Line